QUEEN Concludes "The Greatest Live" Video Series With Episode 100

Queen have released the final episode in their series, The Greatest Live. Watch below.

A message states: "As the curtain closes on our Queen The Greatest Live series, we look back at the 100 episodes to enjoy some of the iconic performances, songs and moments that illustrate just why Queen are The Greatest. Thanks for watching!"

The latest 'Queen The Greatest' Pop-Up Store is now open in Tokyo, Japan. Check out the video below

The store's focus is on the relationship between Queen and Japan, and the store sells a variety of Japanese-themed products and reprinted items from previous tours. In addition to the items that have been sold at each location, there will also be many new items exclusively for this store. The main visual for the store is an iconic design created and directed by Brian May himself for Japanese fans.

Queen are currently on a five-date run of shows as part of their Rhapsody Tour with Adam Lambert. Tour dates and tickets can be found here.

Queen The Greatest Pop-Up Store Details:

Date: Saturday 1st February 3, 2024 - Sunday, February 18th 2024

Opening Hours: 11AM - 8PM

Location: OM169 Building, 1-6-9 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Directions:

4-minute walk from Takeshita Exit of Harajuku Station on R Yamanote Line

4-minute walk from Exit 3 of Meiji-jingumae Sta. on Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line and Fukutoshin Line

1-minute walk from Universal Music Store Harajuku toward Meiji-dori on Takeshita-dori