QUEEN Guitarist BRIAN MAY Accepts Honorary Degree From University Of Hull; Video

Queen legend, Brian May, has received an honorary degree from the University Of Hull.

Alongside nearly 5,000 graduands will be 12 honorary graduands attending across the 21 ceremonies commencing today, Thursday, July 14m and taking place over two weeks.

Dr Brian May CBE, founding member of Queen, guitarist, renowned songwriter, skilled producer and beloved performer graduated at the first ceremony today by video link (watch below). As well as being an incredibly successful and award-winning musician, Brian is a Doctor of Astrophysics after resuming his studies and achieving his PhD from Imperial College, London in 2007.

Brian was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2005 for ‘services to the Music Industry’ and for his charity work. Brian was presented with Doctor of Science, honoris causa at the graduation ceremony this morning.

Professor Brad Gibson, Head of the University’s Department of Physics & Mathematics and Director of the E.A. Milne Centre for Astrophysics, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to honour such a famed and accomplished musician and passionate astrophysicist. Dr Brian May’s commitment to astrophysics throughout his successful career in Queen is certainly something to be admired and, indeed, recognised.”