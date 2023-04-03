QUEEN Legend FREDDIE MERCURY's "Shortest, Tightest Pair Of Black Leather Shorts He Could Find" Up For Auction

Omega Auctions has listed a pair of leather shorts, owned and worn on stage by late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, heading to auction on April 25. They are expected to sell for £8,000 - £12,000.

Description:

A pair of tailored leather shorts (see images for measurements) owned and worn by Freddie Mercury, most notably onstage during the encore for Queen's second sold-out night at the Birmingham Exhibition Centre, December 6, 1980. This occasion is cited in 'Queen - As It Began' by fan club secretary Jacky Gunn and Jim Jenkins (a copy included in the lot).

They write "Freddie decided to try to shock the audience with his stage outfit for the encore: the shortest , tightest pair of black leather shorts he could find - they didn't leave much to the imagination, but no one complained..."

The shorts were purchased by the vendor at a Queen Fan Club Auction in Southport, 1993. The lot includes the original signed letter of authenticity from fan club secretary Jacky Gunn.

For more details, head to Omega Auctions.

(Photos - Omega Auctions)