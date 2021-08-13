QUEEN - "Queen The Greatest" Episode #22: BRIAN MAY's Hits; Video

Continuing weekly through to March 2022, Queen YouTube is taking Queen fans on a unique and remarkable journey - a chance to revisit some of the band’s most iconic moments and discover some aspects of the story we didn’t know. Episode #22: Brian May's Hits can be seen below.

"Celebrating five of Queen's biggest hits, all written by the band's iconic lead guitarist - Brian May. Including classics such as 'I Want It All', 'Save Me' and, of course, 'We Will Rock You'."