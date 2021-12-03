QUEEN Release "Queen The Greatest" Episode #38: The Guitar Solo (Video)

Continuing weekly through to March 2022, Queen YouTube is taking Queen fans on a unique and remarkable journey - a chance to revisit some of the band’s most iconic moments and discover some aspects of the story we didn’t know. Episode #38: The Guitar Sol can be seen below.

A message states: "One of the cornerstones of the Queen sound, Brian May and his legendary Red Special guitar are an integral part of any Queen song or performance. Here Brian reveals how he approaches his unique live solos."

Queen have partnered with Hatton Garden based jewellery designer Johnny Hoxton to create two limited edition, bespoke pieces. A 9-carat gold ring and a solid sterling silver chain and ‘Q’ pendant will be available to purchase exclusive to the pop-up store Queen - The Greatest on Carnaby Street, which celebrates the band’s historic five decades of music.

Renowned jeweller Johnny Hoxton is known for his cool, fresh and disruptive designs. Drawing inspiration from underground pop culture iconography, his jewellery effortlessly blends genuine craftsmanship and nods to street culture, so partnering with one of the world’s most visually iconic bands seemed a perfect fit.

This limited-edition Johnny Hoxton collaboration is the latest ‘Queen - The Greatest’ drop, as part of November’s Art & Design Month in store. Merging well recognized Queen iconography with Hoxton’s craftsmanship and aesthetic, each of the made to order pieces in the collection are true statement pieces. Made up of a solid sterling silver chain and ‘Q’ pendant of the Queen The Greatest emblem and a solid 9 carat gold ring engraved with the word ‘Queen’ - the pieces retail at £145 and £245 respectively and will be available from Thursday, November 25.

Keith Taperell, Vice president, Retail and Sales at Bravado said: “We are thrilled to be working with Johnny Hoxton on this exciting opportunity which partners with Queen who are celebrating their historic 5 decades of music and offers customers exclusive pieces of bespoke and hand-crafted rock and roll jewellery.”

Johnny Hoxton said: “Very privileged to have had the opportunity to be involved as a creative contributor to the celebration of one of the most influential bands of my generation. I can only hope that my humble input does some justice to this beautiful legacy.”

Open until January 2022, ‘Queen- The Greatest’ was launched to celebrate the band’s historic five decades of music. Created in partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand management company, this pop-up store is designed to take you on a visual journey through one of the world’s most iconic bands' contributions to music, culture, and fashion. The shop features limited edition music releases, new product drops and exciting fashion collaborations, with each month of its three-month stint having a different theme- Music, Art & Design and Magic.

The collaboration launched in store and online on Thursday, November 25.