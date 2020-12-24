QUEEN's BRIAN MAY And ROGER TAYLOR To Perform With X JAPAN Leader YOSHIKI On Japanese TV On New Year's Eve

Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor, and Sarah Brightman, will perform “Endless Rain”, composed by X Japan’s Yoshiki on the biggest TV show in Japan New Years Eve. Yoshiki confirmed he will appear from Los Angeles.

Kohaku Uta Gassen, broadcast on Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, is an annual music program in Japan for the past 70 years and continues to be the most popular TV program each year, with an unprecedented viewership of over 40%. It has long been viewed as the true barometer of status for domestic artists with an unrivalled influence on an artist's profile, status, and sales in Japan.

In light of the difficulties faced by people all over the world in 2020 and a pressing desire for togetherness, NHK intends to conclude this year’s broadcast with a special performance featuring the biggest artists from the show to perform the timeless hit song “Endless Rain”, composed by Yoshiki, one of the most influential composers in Japanese history.

NHK invites Queen’s Roger Taylor and Brian May. Roger Taylor and Yoshiki co-wrote “Foreign Sand" (Lyrics by Roger Taylor, Music by Yoshiki) in 1994 which entered the UK charts, and have been friends since then. Also, Yoshiki opened the Classic Rock Awards (2015, London) with Queen's greatest hit “Bohemian Rhapsody”, which was praised by Brian May who attended the event.

NHK also invites the world’s best-selling soprano Sarah Brightman. Sarah chose Yoshiki’s composition “Miracle” to be a single and was featured in her 2018 album. They have joined each other on stage for selected dates during her world tour, Yoshiki’s classical tour and at "Kohaku Uta Gassen" in 2018.

Yoshiki also confirmed to be on the upcoming TV show. Ever since the impact of COVID-19 in February, Yoshiki has remained in L.A., so will join remotely from Los Angeles for this year’s performance.

Furthermore, this year’s "Kohaku Uta Gassen" marks Yoshiki's sixth consecutive performances and a total of eleven. Eight performances as X Japan and three consecutive performances as a solo artist.

Yoshiki said: “I am very honored and grateful to be performing 'Endless Rain' at Kohaku again this year. I wish I could go to Japan but with the global pandemic, I have remained in Los Angeles since February. Therefore, I will perform remotely this year. I feel honoured and grateful to be performing with Brian May and Roger Taylor, and Sarah Brightman and all those Japanese superstars. I hope that through the music, we can give everyone courage.I look forward to the performance.”

“This is such a beautiful project. I’m proud and honoured to be a part of it. Respects to Yoshiki!!! And wishing you all a great New Year.” - Brian May

71st Kohaku Uta Gassen broadcast details:

- General TV, BS4K, BS8K, and Radio 1

- December 31 (Thur) 7:30 PM to 11:45 PM (JST)