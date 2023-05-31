QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Debut Lyric Video For New Single "Carnavoyeur"

Queens Of The Stone Age will release their long-awaited eighth studio album, In Times New Roman..., on June 16. Pre-order the album here.

The second offering from In Times New Roman…, the single "Carnavoyeur", is available for streaming here. An official lyric video can be found below.

The album was produced by Queens Of The Stone Age and mixed by Mark Rankin. Artwork and double LP gatefold packaging designed by long-time collaborator Boneface. In Times New Roman… will be available across all digital platforms and on vinyl and CD on June 16.

Tracklisting:

"Obscenery"

"Paper Machete"

"Negative Space"

"Time & Place"

"Made to Parade"

"Carnavoyeur"

"What the Peephole Say"

"Sicily"

"Emotion Sickness"

"Straight Jacket Fitting"

"Carnavoyeur" lyric video:

"Emotion Sickness":

Trailer:

(Photo - Andreas Neumann)