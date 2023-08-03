QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Release "Negative Space" Video

Queens Of The Stone Age have released a Liam Lynch-directed video for "Negative Space", featured on their eighth studio album, In Times New Roman..., out now. Get the album here, and watch the new clip below:

The album was produced by Queens Of The Stone Age and mixed by Mark Rankin. Artwork and double LP gatefold packaging designed by long-time collaborator Boneface.

Tracklisting:

"Obscenery"

"Paper Machete"

"Negative Space"

"Time & Place"

"Made to Parade"

"Carnavoyeur"

"What the Peephole Say"

"Sicily"

"Emotion Sickness"

"Straight Jacket Fitting"

"Paper Machete":

"Carnavoyeur" video:

"Carnavoyeur" lyric video:

"Emotion Sickness":

Trailer:

Queens Of The Stone Age launch their North American tour tonight, August 3, in Sterling Heights, MI.

The east coast leg of the tour will feature support from Phantogram and The Armed. Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth will support on the mid-west and west coast dates.

The End Is Nero tour is an invitation from Joshua Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita and Jon Theodore to come celebrate the end of the world, which we hear is “in a month or two." They would like to encourage the obscene and the clean, the outcasts and the weirdos, and anyone and everyone in between to attend, this is where you belong. Leave your judgment at the door, bring anything and everything else.

Full routing below - for tickets and info, head here.

Tour dates:

August

3 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

4 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors*

7 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

8 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann*

9 - Washington, DC - The Anthem*

11 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena*

12 - Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium*

15 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater*

16 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit*

18 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre *

19 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater*

September

16 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

17 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory**

19 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse**

20 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre**

22 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park**

23 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park**

24 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

26 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP**

27 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion**

29 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre**

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair**

October

2 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum**

3 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum**

4 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena**

6 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium**

8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock

* Phantogram and The Armed support

** Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth support

(Photo - Andreas Neumann)