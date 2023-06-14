QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Share Final Preview Of New Album; "Paper Machete" Streaming (Audio)

Queens Of The Stone Age will release their long-awaited eighth studio album, In Times New Roman..., this Friday, June 16. Pre-order the album here, and listen to "Paper Machete", the final preview from the album, below:

The album was produced by Queens Of The Stone Age and mixed by Mark Rankin. Artwork and double LP gatefold packaging designed by long-time collaborator Boneface. In Times New Roman… will be available across all digital platforms and on vinyl and CD on June 16.

Tracklisting:

"Obscenery"

"Paper Machete"

"Negative Space"

"Time & Place"

"Made to Parade"

"Carnavoyeur"

"What the Peephole Say"

"Sicily"

"Emotion Sickness"

"Straight Jacket Fitting"

"Carnavoyeur" video:

"Carnavoyeur" lyric video:

"Emotion Sickness":

Trailer:

After a triumphant return on the battlegrounds of Boston Calling and Sonic Temple, Queens Of The Stone Age have announced the details of their North American tour, which will kick off on August 3 in Sterling Heights, MI.

The east coast leg of the tour will feature support from Phantogram and The Armed. Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth will support on the mid-west and west coast dates.

The End Is Nero tour is an invitation from Joshua Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita and Jon Theodore to come celebrate the end of the world, which we hear is “in a month or two." They would like to encourage the obscene and the clean, the outcasts and the weirdos, and anyone and everyone in between to attend, this is where you belong. Leave your judgment at the door, bring anything and everything else.

On the eve of release of new album, In Times New Roman…, fans are invited to ring in the long awaited album at Midnight Club parties taking place at record shops and pubs across 23 countries. The Midnight Club starts at 11 PM, June 15 and will feature giveaways, exclusive merch including limited edition colored vinyl, and - in a few select locations - signed merchandise and ticket giveaways. Midnight Club will provide the QOTSA faithful with a first chance to hear In Times New Roman… in its entirety, amongst friends, family and of course appropriate levels of bacchanalia.

For more information on the Midnight Club locations, head here.

Full routing below - for tickets and info, head here.

Tour dates:

August

3 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

4 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors*

7 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

8 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann*

9 - Washington, DC - The Anthem*

11 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena*

12 - Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium*

15 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater*

16 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit*

18 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre *

19 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater*

September

16 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

17 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory**

19 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse**

20 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre**

22 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park**

23 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park**

24 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

26 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP**

27 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion**

29 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre**

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair**

October

2 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum**

3 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum**

4 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena**

6 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium**

8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock

* Phantogram and The Armed support

** Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth support

(Photo - Andreas Neumann)