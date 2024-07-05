QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE To Be First Band To Perform At Historic Catacombs Of Paris

Josh Homme revealed during a press conference at Hellfest 2024 that Queens Of The Stone Age will play a concert at the historic Catacombs Of Paris, in Paris, France.

Says Homme: "In a week's time or so, we're gonna play in the Paris Catacombs, and we'll be the first band to do so. And I've been working on it for 18 years, trying to get myself inside of this exalted place in Paris. And it's completely live.

"I'd like to take some of these ideas, which are sort of ubiquitous, like a live record, and do something a little different with them, you know. Because I think with the way the Internet is, people can see us play live so simply, on so many different ways, that I'd like to do something live that cannot be seen in a way that is not often done. And we release those versions, and let the fans control the rest. The fans can control the rest of how to see us live. Come see us play, watch it online, I don't care how a baby takes his medicine, blown up the ass or down the throat. However you find our music and however you wanna find it is fine for me, but I would like to try to do some of these ideas in a different way. So, that's why I mentioned the Catacombs."

According to a Wikipedia entry, The Catacombs of Paris are underground ossuaries in Paris, France, which hold the remains of more than six million people. Built to consolidate Paris's ancient stone quarries, they extend south from the Barrière d'Enfer ("Gate of Hell") former city gate; the ossuary was created as part of the effort to eliminate the effects of the city's overflowing cemeteries. Preparation work began shortly after a 1774 series of basement wall collapses around the Holy Innocents' Cemetery added a sense of urgency to the cemetery-eliminating measure, and from 1786, nightly processions of covered wagons transferred remains from most of Paris's cemeteries to a mine shaft opened near the Rue de la Tombe-Issoire.

The ossuary remained largely forgotten until it became a novelty-place for concerts and other private events in the early 19th century; after further renovations and the construction of accesses around Place Denfert-Rochereau, it was opened to public visitation from 1874. Since 2013, the Catacombs have numbered among the fourteen City of Paris Museums managed by Paris Musées. Although the ossuary comprises only a small section of the underground mines of Paris, Parisians often refer to the entire tunnel network as the catacombs.