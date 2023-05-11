QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE To Release In Times New Roman... Album In June; "Emotion Sickness" Single Streaming

Queens Of The Stone Age have announced their long-awaited eigth studio album, In Times New Roman..., out June 16. ou can pre-order the album here.

The first offering from In Times New Roman…, the single "Emotion Sickness", is available for streaming here, and below.

The album was produced by Queens Of The Stone Age and mixed by Mark Rankin. Artwork and double LP gatefold packaging designed by long-time collaborator Boneface. In Times New Roman… will be available across all digital platforms and on vinyl and CD on June 16.

Tracklisting:

"Obscenery"

"Paper Machete"

"Negative Space"

"Time & Place"

"Made to Parade"

"Carnavoyeur"

"What the Peephole Say"

"Sicily"

"Emotion Sickness"

"Straight Jacket Fitting"

"Emotion Sickness":

(Photo - Andreas Neumann)