QUEENSRŸCHE Announce "The Origins Tour EU/UK 2025" With Special Guests NIGHT DEMON

Queensrÿche have announced the European/UK leg of The Origins Tour. A message from the band follows:

"We are excited to announce "The Origins Tour Part II" for our European and United Kingdom fans where we will once again be performing songs from both the EP and The Warning in their entirety!! We will be joined by our special guests Night Demon on all dates. 🤘 General on sale starts THIS Friday!!"

Dates:

January

31 - Kulttuuritalo - Helsinki, Finland

February

2 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden

3 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway

4 - Pustervik - Gothenburg, Sweden

6 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

7 - Matrix - Bochum, Germany

8 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany

9 - Effenaar - Eindhoven, Netherlands

11 - Academy 2 - Manchester, UK

12 - XOYO - Birmingham, UK

14 - Marble Factory - Bristol, UK

15 - Electric Brixton - London, UK

17 - Le Trianon - Paris, France

18 - Komplex - Zürich, Switzerland

19 - Backstage - München, Germany

20 - Magazzini Generali - Milan, Italy

22 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

23 - Dürer Kert - Budapest, Hungary

25 - Palladium - Warsaw, Poland

26 - Metropol - Berlin, Germany

28 - Fabrik - Hamburg, Germany

