QUEENSRŸCHE Announce "The Origins Tour EU/UK 2025" With Special Guests NIGHT DEMON
July 10, 2024, 12 minutes ago
Queensrÿche have announced the European/UK leg of The Origins Tour. A message from the band follows:
"We are excited to announce "The Origins Tour Part II" for our European and United Kingdom fans where we will once again be performing songs from both the EP and The Warning in their entirety!! We will be joined by our special guests Night Demon on all dates. 🤘 General on sale starts THIS Friday!!"
Dates:
January
31 - Kulttuuritalo - Helsinki, Finland
February
2 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden
3 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway
4 - Pustervik - Gothenburg, Sweden
6 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark
7 - Matrix - Bochum, Germany
8 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany
9 - Effenaar - Eindhoven, Netherlands
11 - Academy 2 - Manchester, UK
12 - XOYO - Birmingham, UK
14 - Marble Factory - Bristol, UK
15 - Electric Brixton - London, UK
17 - Le Trianon - Paris, France
18 - Komplex - Zürich, Switzerland
19 - Backstage - München, Germany
20 - Magazzini Generali - Milan, Italy
22 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria
23 - Dürer Kert - Budapest, Hungary
25 - Palladium - Warsaw, Poland
26 - Metropol - Berlin, Germany
28 - Fabrik - Hamburg, Germany
(Photo - Silly Robot Studios)