QUEENSRŸCHE Frontman TODD LA TORRE Pays Tribute To Founding BON JOVI Bassist ALEC JOHN SUCH - "Thank You For Being Part Of A Band That Is Very Much Part Of My Best Years Growing Up"

On June 5th, Bon Jovi leader Jon Bon Jovi announced the passing of former and founding bassist Alec John Such at 70. He wrote on Twitter:

"We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, he was integral to the formation of the band. To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him. He was childhood friend of Tico (Torres) and brought Richie (Sambora) to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today those special memories bring a smile to my face and tear to my eye. We’ll miss him dearly."

Queensrÿche frontman Todd La Torre paid tribute to Alec via social media with the following message:

"First off all and most importantly, my sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Such for this loss.

Second, I remembered something when I saw this news today.

Back in the '90s the Tampa Bay, Florida area had an awards thing acknowledging local bands. The original band I was in (playing drums) won 'Best Metal Band' for whatever year that was, '94 or so; I can't recall exactly. We also performed 1 or 2 songs that evening for the show. During that awards ceremony, Alec John Such was the person that handed that award to us. I remember thinking how cool it was that this guy took the time to be part of this little local awards show, and that hey, maybe this could turn into something more now that a real music star was in the house, and we just won a cool award for our area

Not that it meant a hill of beans in the grand scheme of things, but for 5 dudes sacrificing it all year after year with the hopes and dreams of 'making it', this felt like something in the right direction. Alec Such being there was inspirational and motivating. Of course, nothing amounted to anything beyond that, but often times when I see or hear of Bon Jovi, that fond memory comes back to me.

Many of us got to grow up in a time when bands had more mystery, less accessibility, no cell phones filming entire concerts, and people really just embracing the moment in real time. There was no internet to bitch and moan about band gossip no one cares about, and people seemed to just enjoy the music for what it was.

Like all of us, these legendary musicians are also getting older. The old songs I still love so much are bittersweet for me. Be thankful to those still carrying the torch, because one day...we won't be able to see any of these musicians or bands again.

RIP to Alex John Such, and thank you for being part of a band that is very much part of my best years growing up. The music still lives on, and we are all very thankful."

Alec John Such was born in Yonkers, New York on November 14, 1951 and was a consistent member of Bon Jovi on these legendary albums:

Bon Jovi (1984)

7800° Fahrenheit (1985)

Slippery When Wet (1986)

New Jersey (1988)

Keep the Faith (1992)