QUEENSRŸCHE Frontman TODD LA TORRE Talks New Album - "There's Not Just One Sound That You're Gonna Find On This Record"

Queensrÿche vocalist Todd La Torre and guitarist Michael Wilton are featured in a new interview with the Straus Project discussing their forthcoming album, Digital Noise Alliance. Check it out below ot watch the interview here.

Todd La Torre on the new album:

"There's such a variety on this record, again, and we seem to always do that. There's not just this one sound that you're gonna find on this record. There's some super-proggy stuff. Casey (Grillo), his drumming was phenomenal on this record, and he did some stuff that I would never have thought of that was really interesting."

"It covers everything that is Queensrÿche. There's a lot of things that you find as you listen each time. And I think Queensrÿche's music is like that; kind of like Rush or Pink Floyd. Each time you listen, you're like, 'Oh, I never heard that before,' and you discover new things, which is cool."

Queensrÿche have released their new track and music video, “Forest”, off their upcoming album, Digital Noise Alliance, which is set for release on October 7. Watch the music video below.

“The ballad of the album, ‘Forest’ embodies the sorrow of losing a loved one, trying to cope with such a profound loss, while occasionally feeling that person’s presence around you and asking for a sign. It is a topic very relatable to people, as we will all at some point experience the great loss of a parent, child, sibling, spouse, or dear friend,” states Queensrÿche about the track.

Once again teaming up with producer Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed), Digital Noise Alliance not only refracts Queensrÿche’s past accomplishments but also pushes into the band’s future. It is the band effortlessly moving from strength to strength: immediate and thought-provoking. Quintessentially Queensrÿche.

The album will be available in the following formats:

Vinyl:

Gatefold black 2LP

2.000x Gatefold lilac 2LP - available at US outlets

500x Gatefold Side A/B split (white & blue) 2LP - available at CM Distro Wholesale EU and CMDistro.de

500x Gatefold Side A/B split (black & silver) 2LP - available only at EMP

500x Gatefold glow in the dark 2LP - available only from Queensrÿche

CD:

Ltd. Deluxe CD Box Set (including CD Digipak, poster, Queensrÿche "Digital Noise Alliance" metal pin and branded earplugs)

CD Digipak

Standard CD Jewelcase (Japanese version)

Digital:

Digital album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"In Extremis"

"Chapters"

"Lost in Sorrow"

"Sicdeth"

"Behind the Walls"

"Nocturnal Light"

"Out of the Black"

"Forest"

"Realms"

"Hold On"

"Tormentum"

"Rebel Yell"

“In Extremis” video:

(Photo - Silly Robot Studios)