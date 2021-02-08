QUEENSRŸCHE Singer TODD LA TORRE Guests On Appetite For Distortion Podcast; Talks Debut Solo Album And GUNS N' ROSES

On the latest installment of the Appetite For Distortion podcast, Queensrÿche frontman Todd La Torre discusses his new solo album, Rejoice In The Suffering. In keeping with the podcast's focus on Guns N' Roses, La Torre also talks about how G'N'R influenced him as a musician.

The Pretty Reckless vocalist Taylor Momsen is also featured in a segment on the player below. The interview with La Torre begins at the 25 minute mark.

La Torre: "They played, and it was, like, 'Okay, this sounds like nothing else right now. There's something different here.' And they were edgy and raw, and goddamn, the melodies of those songs are just... they're perfect. It's one of my all-time favorite records still, and worldwide, it's a very coveted album. That was a very influential album for me in many ways, and I loved drumming it (in cover bands). But the singing on it was... Axl Rose has a very identifiable sound. Yeah, great band. It's cool to see them still playing."

La Torre released his debut solo album, Rejoice In The Suffering, on February 5.

The video for “Crossroads To Insanity” is set in a mental institution, where a sane man faces the threshold of his own sanity due to the confinement. While the track might seem reminiscent of the work Todd is most known for, the song builds to a fiery guitar solo delivered by Todd’s songwriting partner Craig Blackwell where it showcases the sound that is all his own. Sonically different than anything Todd has released from Rejoice In The Suffering to date, the song is poised to be an instant favorite for listeners.

“’Crossroads To Insanity’ is one of our favorite tracks on the album. With a slow and moody opening and verses, it builds into a full-blown heavy chorus, sliding into a masterful melodic guitar solo. This song not only exhibits another texture, but also provides balance and musical diversity to the album,” explains Todd La Torre.

As global touring came to a sudden and unexpected halt earlier this year, Todd La Torre used his pandemic downtime to put the finishing touches on his debut solo album, Rejoice In The Suffering. Todd teamed up with longtime friend and collaborator Craig Blackwell and alongside producer Chris “Zeuss” Harris created a diverse heavy metal album that draws influence from different styles. Mixing and mastering was handled by Zeuss.

From the album's opening riffs of “Dogmata” to the vocal acrobatics that drive the album closer "Apology," it is apparent that Todd La Torre has a true love of heavy metal.

Rejoice In The Suffering is scheduled for release globally on February 5 via Rat Pak Records. The deluxe version of the album features three bonus tracks: “Fractured,” “Set It Off” and “One by One.” Fans can pre-order the album in various bundle configurations here, or digitally via iTunes here.

Rejoice In The Suffering tracklisting:

"Dogmata"

"Pretenders"

"Hellbound And Down"

"Darkened Majesty"

"Crossroads To Insanity"

"Critical Cynic"

"Rejoice In The Suffering"

"Vexed"

"Vanguards Of The Dawn Wall"

"Apology"

Bonus Tracks (Deluxe Version Only):

"Fractured"

"Set It Off"

"One By One"

“Vanguards Of The Dawn Wall” video:

"Darkened Majesty":

EPK: