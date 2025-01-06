QUEENSRŸCHE, SLAUGHTER, STEVEN ADLER Announce Special Las Vegas Performance At Sunset Station

Rock legends Queensrÿche, Slaughter, and Steven Adler of Guns N' Roses are returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Sunset Station on Saturday, July 19. Performed under the stars at the Sunset Amphitheater, tickets start at $47.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, January 10, 2025 at 10 AM.

Since the band released its first EP in 1984, metal legends Queensrÿche (pictured at top) have built a reputation on pushing the limit of the metal genre and expanding music in though-provoking ways. With songs like “Suite Sister Mary,” “Eyes Of A Stranger,” “NM 156,” “Take Hold Of The Flame,” “Anybody Listening” and “I Am I,” Queensrÿche has experimented with orchestral elements, lyrics inspired by politics, religion and social injustice and state-of-the-art concert staging. With its current lineup of Todd LaTorre on vocals, Michael Wilton on guitar, Eddie Jackson on bass, Mike Stone on guitar and Casey Grillo on drums, the band is coming off its 16th studio album Digital Noise Alliance, which pays homage to the Queensrÿche’s history with songs like “In Extremis,” “Behind the Walls” and “Tormentum.”

Slaughter hit radio, MTV and the U.S. touring circuit like a tornado - coming seemingly out of nowhere to roll through everything in its path and turn it upside down. Touring the world with bands that they loved, KISS, Ozzy, and others meant the good times were just a song away, and their first hit single, "Up All Night" certainly fit into that mold, their second chart-topper, "Fly To The Angels" was more representative of the spirituality and awareness that goes into most of the band's music and lyrics. But never were Slaughter more accurately represented that live onstage in front of their legions of devoted fans over the last ten years.

Steven Adler, best known as the founding drummer of Guns N' Roses, one of the most influential, groundbreaking hard rock bands to emerge from the late-80′s L.A. hard rock scene, has returned to pick up where he left off with his re-energized line up of musicians.

Tickets for Queensrÿche, Slaughter, and Steven Adler of Guns N' Roses are $47.50 and $67.50 plus applicable fees for standing room only and go on sale Friday, January 10, 2025 at 10 AM. Tickets can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center or online by logging onto stationcasinoslive.com or ticketmaster.com. Guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older.

