QUEENSRŸCHE – The Origins Fall U.S. Tour Announced; JARED JAMES NICHOLS To Support
July 16, 2024, an hour ago
Queensrÿche has announce their fall U.S. tour where they will once again be performing the EP and The Warning in their entirety. Joining themmost dates will be special guest Jared James Nichols 🤘
LOCAL PRESALE: Thursday, July 18 at 10 AM
GENERAL PUBLIC ONSALE: Friday, July 19 at 10 AM
Dates:
October
9 – Spartanburg, NC – The Hall
10 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
12 – Richmond, VA – The National
13 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva
16 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen
17 – Johnstown, PA – Pasquerilla Convention Center
19 – Charlestown, WV – Event Center at Hollywood Casino*
20 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
22 – Lansing, MI – Grewal Hall
23 – Joliet, IL – The Forge
25 – Maplewood, MN – Myth Live
26 – Sioux Falls, SD – Military Heritage Alliance
28 – Billings, MT – Pub Station
29 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma
31 – Tulalip, WA – Tulalip Resort Casino*
November
1 – Shelton, WA – Little Creek Casino*
2 – Lewiston, ID – Clearwater Casino*
3 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
6 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre
8 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s
9 – Lubbock, TX – Jakes Backroom
10 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre
12 – New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues
13 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall
15 – Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen
16 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall
*No Jared James Nichols
