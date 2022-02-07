QUEENSRŸCHE - Vocalist TODD LA TORRE Completes Six Songs For New Album

Queensrÿche is currently in the studio working on their as yet untitled 16th album. Returning as producer is Chris "Zeuss" Harris, who previously worked with the band on 2015's Condition Hüman and 2019's The Verdict.

Earlier today, Queensrÿche posted a picture of singer Todd La Torre to their Instagram account, along with the following message: "Todd has 6 songs down on vocals so far for the new Queensrÿche album – things are progressing! @zeussproducer #queensryche #inthestudio #tracking #vocals #toddlatorre #tlt #thevoice #talentedaf #ryche4 #killingit #badassvocals #newalbum #centurymedia".

A release date for the new Queensrÿche album has not yet been confirmed.

In live news, Queensrÿche have been announced as support for Judas Priest's rescheduled 50 Heavy Metal Years North American tour. On two of the dates, Sabaton will fill the support slot. A complete list of shows can be found below. Get your tickets here.

March

4 - Peoria Civic Theatre - Peoria, IL

6 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

7 - Maverik Center - Salt Lake City, UT

9 - Angel Of The Winds Arena - Everett, WA

10 - Moda Center - Portland, OR (with Sabaton, no Queensrÿche)

12 - Fox Theater - Oakland - Oakland, CA

13 - Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood - Las Vegas, NV

15 - The Shrine - Los Angeles, CA

16 - Arizona Federal Theater - Phoenix, AZ

18 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX

20 - HEB Center - Austin, TX

21 - Freeman Coliseum - San Antonio, TX (with Sabaton, no Queensrÿche)

23 - Nashville Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN

25 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

27 - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum - Charleston, WV

29 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA

30 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

31 - MGM National Harbor - Washington, DC

April

2 - Foxwoods Casino Arena - Mashantucket, CT

4 - Paul E. Tsongas Arena - Lowell, MA

7 - Halifax Scotiabank Centre - Halifax, NS

10 - Videotron Center - Quebec City, QC

11 - Place Bell - Montreal, QC

13 - First Ontario Centre - Hamilton, ON