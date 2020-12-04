QUIET LIKE A THIEF Featuring Former RIOT Guitarist LOU KOUVARIS’ Son Releases Tribute Single “LAK”

“LAK” is the heartfelt new single to come from Boston/Long Island based pop punk duo Quiet Like A Thief. An incredible tribute to lead singer Alex Kouvaris' father who passed away from Covid-19 this year, the single and video feature heartfelt lyrics and an incredibly impassioned performance.

"Due to COVID-19, my father was unable to have a proper wake or funeral. We were forced to host a service via Zoom, and there was absolutely no closure. I wrote this song for him, and my band has shot an incredible music video as a tribute to honor the kind of man he was," explains Alex. With music serving as the perfect outlet for Alex to express his grief and loss, the music video features his dad's iconic black Les Paul with white pickguard; a staple in his own musical career.

"Ryan and I found beauty in this disaster, taking advantage of our time during COVID to create a positive outlet and to finally write music together again. It’s a tribute my father deserves."

Boston/Long Island based pop punk duo Quiet Like A Thief offers up a unique and refreshing perspective and are a welcomed addition to the pop punk scene. Formed by Alex and Ryan, the two utilize their vast musical experience to bring something new and exciting to the table.