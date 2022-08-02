QUIET RIOT Announces Additional 2022 / 2023 Tour Dates

Quiet Riot has announced more dates for their extensive 2022 tour, as well as several 2023 shows including Rockisland Fest in Key West, FL along with Vince Neil, Tesla, Queensrÿche and more. The festival is set to run January 17 - 21.

Upcoming dates this month include Quiet Riot headlining opening night (8/5) of The Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, SD along with Lynyrd Skynyrd, Papa Roach And Rob Zombie among others performing throughout the week.

The band is also set to perform at the 15th annual Rocklahoma Festival on September 3. Quiet Riot was one of the performers at the festival's inaugural 2007 show, just months before the passing of Kevin Dubrow.

Catch Quiet Riot - featuring bassist Rudy Sarzo, vocalist Jizzy Pearl, guitarist Alex Grossi, and drummer Johnny Kelly - on tour at the following shows:

August

4 - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino - Biloxi, MS

5 - Buffalo Chip - Sturgis, SD

7 - Clover Island Inn - Kennewick, WA

12 - Rockin' The Rivers - Three Forks, MT

19 - Monsters On The Mountain - Gatlinburg, TN

20 - Noyze Of Summer Festival - Crownsville, MD

21 - Iowa State Fair - Des Moines, IA

25 -Thursdays on 3rd Concert Series - Niagara Falls, NY

September

3 - Rocklahoma Festival - Pryor, OK

4 - RedNeck Raft-out - Afton, OK

9 - Rocktember Music Fest - Hinckley, MN

10 - The Des Plaines Theater - St. Charles, IL

15 - Kansas State Fair - Hutchinson, KS

16 - The Strand Theater - Hudson Falls, NY

17 - Seneca Allegany Casino - Salamanca, NY

18 - Jergels - Warrendale, PA

23 - Silver Legacy Casino - Reno, NV

24 - The Venue - Denver, CO

October

8 - Little Creek Casino - Shelton, WA

14 - Sugar Creek Casino - Hinton, OK

15 - Feather Falls Casino- Oroville, CA

21 - Surf Ballroom - Clear Lake, IA

December

10 - Buffalo Thunder Resort - Santa Fe, NM

January

19 - Rockisland Fest 2023 - Key West, FL

February

2 - Norwegian Pearl / Chris Jericho Cruise - Miami, FL

3 - Norwegian Pearl / Chris Jericho Cruise - Miami, FL

4- Norwegian Pearl / Chris Jericho Cruise - Miami, FL

5 - Norwegian Pearl / Chris Jericho Cruise - Miami - FL

(Photo - Julie Bergonz)