QUIET RIOT Bassist RUDY SARZO, Guitarist ALEX GROSSI Pay Tribute To Drummer FRANKIE BANALI On Second Anniversary Of His Passing In New Interview

Quiet Riot bassist Rudy Sarzo and guitarist Alex Grossi were interviewed by Eddie Trunk at Monsters On The Mountain in Gatlinburg, TN on the second anniversary of drummer Frankie Banali’s passing. They discussed the past, present and future of Quiet Riot, and paid tribute to Banali. The entire interview, as well as fan-filmed footage of the band’s performance, can be seen below:

Quiet Riot recently announced more 2022 / 2023 tour dates. For more information go to this location.

Check out Quiet Riot's Feebruary 2022 performance of "Thunderbird" in tribute to Frankie Banali, Kevin Dubrow and Randy Rhoads at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT below.