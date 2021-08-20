QUIET RIOT Drummer FRANKIE BANALI Remembered On First Anniversary Of His Passing; The Decade That Rocked Video Podcast Streaming + Memorial Slideshow With Never Before Seen Photos

On August 20, 2020 the world lost Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali at 68 years young. A true rock warrior for over 40 years.

In this episode of The Decade That Rocked podcast, Mark "Weissguy" Weiss and Greg Alprin reflect on Frankie and what Quiet Riot meant to the hard rock and heavy metal world, and Mark reveals some amazing memories of his rock ‘n’ roll brother.

After the podcast there is a memorial slide show to the Quiet Riot song "Winner Take All" with never before seen photographs of Frankie and his bandmates in Quiet Riot.

(Photo - Mark "Weissguy" Weiss)