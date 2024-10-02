QUIET RIOT Guest On FOX5 Las Vegas - "We Even Got To Do The Weather"; Video / Photos

On October 1, Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi and singer Jizzy Pearl appeared on FOX5 Las Vegas to promote their upcoming show this Saturday, October 5 at the M Resort Pavillion. Check out the video below:

Alex Grossi shared the photos below via social media, writing: "Thank you to @lvnowtv KLAS-8 for having us on yesterday afternoon to promote this Saturday’s @quietriotband show at the @mresortspacasino…. We even got to do the weather!"

Upcoming Quiet Riot dates are listed below:

October
4 - Laughlin, NV - Harrah’s Showroom
5 - Henderson, NV - M Resort Pavilion
11 - Little Rock , AR - Arkansas State Fair
19 - Grand Island, NE - Platt Duetche  
24 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Event Center
25 - Black River Falls, WI - Ho Chunk Event Center
31 - Tulalip, WA - Tulalip Casino Event Center  

November
2 - Lewiston , ID - Clearwater River Event Center
9 - Santa Fe, NM - Buffalo Thunder Event Center
22 - Bloomington, IL - Bloomington Performing Arts Center
30 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

December
19 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
20 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino
21 - Turners Falls , MA - Shea Theater
27 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go
28 - Golden, CO - Buffalo Rose


