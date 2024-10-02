QUIET RIOT Guest On FOX5 Las Vegas - "We Even Got To Do The Weather"; Video / Photos
October 2, 2024, 41 minutes ago
On October 1, Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi and singer Jizzy Pearl appeared on FOX5 Las Vegas to promote their upcoming show this Saturday, October 5 at the M Resort Pavillion. Check out the video below:
Alex Grossi shared the photos below via social media, writing: "Thank you to @lvnowtv KLAS-8 for having us on yesterday afternoon to promote this Saturday’s @quietriotband show at the @mresortspacasino…. We even got to do the weather!"
Upcoming Quiet Riot dates are listed below:
October
4 - Laughlin, NV - Harrah’s Showroom
5 - Henderson, NV - M Resort Pavilion
11 - Little Rock , AR - Arkansas State Fair
19 - Grand Island, NE - Platt Duetche
24 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Event Center
25 - Black River Falls, WI - Ho Chunk Event Center
31 - Tulalip, WA - Tulalip Casino Event Center
November
2 - Lewiston , ID - Clearwater River Event Center
9 - Santa Fe, NM - Buffalo Thunder Event Center
22 - Bloomington, IL - Bloomington Performing Arts Center
30 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom
December
19 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
20 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino
21 - Turners Falls , MA - Shea Theater
27 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go
28 - Golden, CO - Buffalo Rose