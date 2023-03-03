QUIET RIOT - Initial Dates Announced For “40 Years Of Metal Health” Tour

Legendary hard rock band, Quiet Riot, is set to kick off their “40 Years Of Metal Health” tour on March 4 in Canyonville, OR at the Seven Feathers Casino, and has announced the first batch of dates for what will be an extensive tour of North America to celebrate the anniversary of the landmark album, Metal Health.

Metal Health was released on March 11, 1983 and has the distinction of being the first “metal” album to reach number one on the Billboard charts and to date has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

States founding member Rudy Sarzo: “We are honoured to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Quiet Riot’s landmark record Metal Health on tour with all the headbangers around the world.”

In addition to Sarzo, Quiet Riot’s current lineup includes longtime guitarist Alex Grossi, vocalist Jizzy Pearl, and drummer Johnny Kelly.

In December, Quiet Riot reissued their 2006 album, Rehab: Relapsed & Remastered, which included a previously unreleased track titled “I Can’t Hold On”. The song (originally written and demoed by Kevin Dubrow and Alex Grossi in 2003) features a posthumous reunion of Dubrow, Frankie Banali and Rudy Sarzo and is accompanied by an emotional video tribute directed by Frankie’s widow Regina Banali. Find the clip below.

Initial Quiet Riot 2023 tour dates:

March

4 - Canyonville, OR - Seven Feathers Casino

9 - Horseheads, NY - The “L”

10 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino

25 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

April

8 - Winchester, VA - Backseat Concert Series (with Black & Blue)

22 - Rama, ON (Canada) - Casino Rama (with Warrant)

29 - Austin, TX - The Haute Spot

May

5 - Englewood , NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center (with Vixen)

6 - Columbia, MD - M3 Rock Festival (with Styx, Slaughter, Warrant & more)

13 - Watertown, SD - Studio 212

27 - Winnemucca , NV - Run-a-mucca Festival

June

9 - Wyndotte, MI - Smugglers Run

10 - Las Vegas , NV - Cannery Casino (with Stryper)

July

14 - Cumberland, MD - Rock The Mountains

25 - York, PA - York State Fair (with Vince Neil, Stephen Pearcy)

September

17 - Kennewick, WA - Clover Island

September 2024

3 - Great Yarmouth, UK - Hard Rock Hell Aor Festival (with Autograph, Enuff Z’ Nuff)

More dates to be announced.

(Photo - Julie Bergonz)