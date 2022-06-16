QUIET RIOT On Deluxe Reissue Of Alive And Well Album - "This Is Fraudulent And We Are Taking Legal Steps To Shut This Down"

Quiet Riot ninth album, Alive And Well, is set to be reissued as a deluxe 2CD set and a 2LP vinyl package on June 17 via Cleopatra Records, and the band are not pleased. A message from the band follows...

"Please do NOT purchase the unauthorized illegal “reissue” of one of our past albums from the 90’s that a record company is attempting to release tomorrow. They are in breach of contract. The contract Quiet Riot signed with them prohibits reissues, repackaging and rereleasing. This is fraudulent and we are taking legal steps to shut this down. Please don’t send money anywhere to purchase this thinking this is a legitimate product. We really appreciate our fans so much and hope none of you will buy this. Thank you. Please don’t post links to it in the comments."



Quiet Riot has been confirmed to headline opening night (8/5) of The Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, SD along with Lynyrd Skynyrd, Papa Roach and Rob Zombie among others performing throughout the week.

The band has also announced more dates for their extensive 2022 tour, Including an appearance at the 15th annual Rocklahoma festival. Quiet Riot was one of the performers at the festival's inaugural 2007 show, just months before the passing of Kevin Dubrow.

Catch Quiet Riot - featuring bassist Rudy Sarzo, vocalist Jizzy Pearl, guitarist Alex Grossi, and drummer Johnny Kelly - on tour at the following shows:

June

11 - Tag's Summer Stage - Big Flats, NY

18 - Black Oak Amphitheatre - Lampe, MO

24 - Milwaukee Summerfest - Milwaukee, WI

25 - Riveredge Park - Aurora, IL

July

2 - Brickhouse - Newnan, GA

3 - Greenbush Raceway - Greenbush, MN

9 - Ceaser Ford Park - Xenia, OH

15 - Headwater Park - Ft. Wayne, IN

16 - Dr. Pepper Park - Roanoke, VA

20 - Pacific Amphitheater - Costa Mesa, CA

22 - AVA Amphitheater - Casino Del Sol - Tucson, AZ

23 - Sunset Station Casino - Las Vegas, NV

24 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

25 - Mid State Fair - Paso Robles, CA

29 - Ameristar Casino - Kansas City, MO

30- Rock The Dam -Beaver Dam, KY

August

4 - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino - Biloxi, MS

5 - Buffalo Chip - Sturgis, SD

6 - TBA - Salt Lake City, UT

7 - Clover Island Inn - Kennewick, WA

12 - Rockin' The Rivers - Three Forks, MT

19 - Monsters On The Mountain - Gatlinburg, TN

20- "Noyze Of Summer" Festival - Crownsville, MD

21 - Iowa State Fair - Des Moines, IA

25 - Thursdays on 3rd Concert Series - Niagara Falls, NY

26 - TBA - Altoona, PA

September

3 - Rocklahoma Festival - Pryor, OK

4 - RedNeck Raft-out - Afton, OK

9- Rocktember Music Fest - Hinckley, MN

10 - The Des Plaines Theater - St. Charles, IL

15 - Kansas State Fair - Hutchinson, KS

16 - The Strand Theater - Hudson Falls, NY

17 - TBA - NY

18 - Jergels - Warrendale, PA

23 - Silver Legacy Casino - Reno, NV

24 - The Venue - Denver, CO

October

8 - Little Creek Casino - Shelton, WA

15 - Feather Falls Casino - Oroville, CA

December

10 - Buffalo Thunder Resort - Santa Fe, NM

February

2 - Norwegian Pearl / Chris Jericho Cruise - Miami, FL

3 - Norwegian Pearl / Chris Jericho Cruise - Miami, FL

4 - Norwegian Pearl / Chris Jericho Cruise - Miami, FL

5 - Norwegian Pearl / Chris Jericho Cruise - Miami - FL

(Photo - Kaos Photography)