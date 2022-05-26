QUIET RIOT's Ninth Studio Album, Alive And Well, Gets Deluxe Reissue Treatment

Fans of metal legends Quiet Riot have major cause for celebration as the band’s landmark ninth album, Alive And Well, is set to be reissued as a deluxe 2CD set and a gorgeous 2LP vinyl package on June 17.

That 1999 album remains an important cornerstone in the band’s history as it reunited the classic lineup of singer Kevin Dubrow, guitarist Carlos Cavazo, bassist Rudy Sarzo, and drummer Frankie Banali, the same quartet who coalesced during the recording of the blockbuster multi-platinum selling Metal Health album and went on to record much-lauded follow-up 1984 Condition Critical.

In preparation for this deluxe reissue, the complete Alive And Well album has been digitally remastered to bring out every nuance of the original eight compositions as well as the band’s monster cover of AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell” and six revamped QR classics. These come packaged with additional rare live tracks and demos of tracks that were later fleshed out on Metal Health, including “Thunderbird,” Dubrow’s heartfelt tribute to founding QR guitarist, the great Randy Rhoads.

In addition, the album has been given a thorough facelift with new artwork showcasing the iconic Man with the Metal Mask on the cover and gorgeous photos by superstar photographer Paul Natkin. Altogether, this package is a metal aficionado's dream come true!

Order the 2CD set here. Order the Splatter Double Vinyl here. Order the Silver Double Vinyl here.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1:

"Don't Know What I Want"

"Angry"

"Alive And Well"

"The Ritual"

"Overworked And Underpaid"

"Slam Dunk (Way To Go!)"

"Too Much Information"

"Against The Wall"

"Highway To Hell"

"Sign Of The Times" (1999 Version)

"Don't Wanna Let You Go" (1999 Version)

"The Wild And The Young" (1999 Version)

"Mama Weer All Crazee Now" (1999 Version)

"Cum On Feel The Noize" (1999 Version)

"Metal Health (Bang Your Head)" (1999 Version)

Disc 2: Bonus Tracks:

"Let’s Get Crazy" (Live 1984)

"Condition Critical" (Live 1984)

"Run For Cover" (Live 1984)

"Swinging Lumber" (Live 1984)

"Winners Take All" (Live 1984)

"Cum On Feel The Noize" (Live 1984)

"Metal Health (Bang Your Head)" (Live 1984)

"Danger Zone" (Live 1984)

"Gonna Have A Riot" (Live 1984)

"Thunderbird" (Demo)

"Love’s A Bitch" (Demo)

"Let’s Get Crazy" (Demo)