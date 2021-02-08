RADIO MOSCOW Release CD/DVD Set, Live At Rockpalast 2015; Video Trailer

One of today’s top blues-rock-psych bands, Radio Moscow, has dug into their archives and unearthed the recently released Live At Rockpalast 2015. Featuring members singer/guitarist Parker Griggs, bassist Anthony Meier, and drummer Paul Marrone, the 15-track release (filmed on May 18, 2015) includes fully-cranked versions of all the Radio Moscow classics fans have come to expect hearing on the concert stage - “I Just Don’t Know,” “250 Miles,” “Broke Down,” “Brain Cycles,” “No Good Woman,” etc.

According to the group’s manager, Bruce Duff, the idea behind issuing the performance was a simple one. “MIG licensed it from the Rockpalast company, it’s a big reissue campaign involving numerous artists.” And the result is extraordinary – “Live its louder, more direct, and more open to free-form improvisation.”

Formed in 2003 by Griggs in Ames, Iowa, the band has been based in San Diego county, California, for several years now. Radio Moscow has released four studio albums to date: 2007’s self-titled debut - produced by The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, who introduced the band to Alive Natural Sound records, the label that has released the band’s next three albums – 2009’s Brain Cycles, 2011’s The Great Escape of Leslie Magnafuzz, and 2014’s Magical Dirt (the last title being the one that the trio was supporting at the time of this performance’s taping). And in 2017, the group offered up New Beginnings – their first for Century Media Records.

And as Bruce points out, there are quite a few standout performances to be witnessed throughout Crossroads Festival 2015. “I like a lot of the songs that were from Magical Dirt, which was new at the time this was recorded, such as ‘Rancho Tehama Airport,’ ‘Gypsy Fast Woman’ and ‘Death of a Queen.’ I also was surprised by the acoustic bonuses which I’d not heard before, the Peter Green/Fleetwood Mac cover ‘World Keep on Turning,’ and Radio Moscow standard ‘250 Miles’.”

Radio Moscow has toured and performed throughout the world with the likes of Graveyard, Witchcraft, Joe Bonamassa, Pentagram, the Sheepdogs, Nebula, and Bang, to name but a few. In addition to performing at the Crossroads Festival, they have played the Ride Festival, Desert Daze, Electric Funeral, End Hip End It, the Psycho California festival, and as is only appropriate, have headlined shows in both St. Petersburg and Moscow in Russia.

To experience Radio Moscow in all their high-energy, sweaty, and amplified glory, you have made a very wise selection…Crossroads Festival 2015 is a definitive, must-see/must-hear live document of the trio. Or as their manager describes it, “Electrifying transcendence.”

Order here, and watch a trailer below: