RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE - Drumeo Shares Showcase Video: The Genius Of BRAD WILK

The Drumeo YouTube channel has shared a new showcase video, this time focusing on Rage Against The Machine / Audioslave drummer Brad Wilk.

Drumeo: "Brad Wilk is one of rock's most iconic drummers, known for his incredible work with Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave. His drumming perfectly compliments the music he’s playing, combining precision, explosive energy, and groove. Join Brandon Toews as he dives into what makes Brad Wilk's drumming so exceptional."

Earlier this year, Brad Wilk issued a statement saying Rage Against The Machine "will not be touring or playing live again.".

He wrote on his Instagram page: "I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all the canceled RATM shows. I don't want to string people or myself along any further.

"So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future… I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again.

"I'm sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was…"