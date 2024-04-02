RAGE Biography To Be Released In October; PEAVY WAGNER Talks Afterlifelines Album Theme, Band's 40th Anniversary; Video

German metal band, Rage, have released their new studio album, Afterlifelines. In the video below from SPV, frontman Peavy Wagner gives a deep insight into the album's theme, how they came up with the idea of doing a double album and more.

In addition to the release of the double album, Rage invites fans to join them on their extensive 2024 world tour, with shows and festival appearances in Canada, Japan and European countries such as Germany, Austria, Greece, Poland, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Spain and Scandinavia. Added to the bargain, Peavy Wagner has already announced a major Rage biography launch for autumn 2024 to mark the group’s 40th anniversary, including lots of rare photos, behind-the-scenes material and plenty of exciting anecdotes.

Afterlifelines tracklisting:

CD1

"In The Beginning"

"End Of Illusions"

"Under A Black Crown"

"Afterlife"

"Dead Man's Eyes"

"Mortal"

"Toxic Waves"

"Waterwar"

"Justice Will be Mine"

"Shadow World"

"Life Among The Ruins"

CD2

"Cold Desire"

"Root Of Our Evil"

"Curse The Night"

"One World"

"It's All Too Much"

"Dying To Live"

"The Flood"

"Lifelines"

"Interlude"

"In The End"

"Dying To Live" video:

"Cold Desire" video:

"Under A Black Crown" video:

Rage tour dates:

April

13 - Larnaca, Cypres - Savino

30 - Hademarschen, Germany - Hademarscher Hof

May

3 - Dresden, Germany - Puschkin

4 - Krakow, Poland - Qwadrat

5 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

9 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana

10 - Braunschweig, Germany - Rock In Rautheim

11 - Trier, Germany - MJC

12 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

15 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

16 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum

17 - Burgelengenfeld, Germany - VAZ

18 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

19 - Bensheim, Germany - Musiktheater Rex

July

4 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rockharz Festival

6 - Dietingen, Germany - Wolfweez Festival

12 - Coesfeld, Germany - Rock am Turm

14 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Festival

28-August 3 - Velenje, Slovenia - Metaldays

31-August 3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

August

9 - Büdesheim, Germany - Krawall'O'Rock

30 - Schramberg/Tennenbronn, Germany - Metalacker

31 - Rheinfelden, Germany - NordRock Schwaben Festival

September

6 - Eystrup, Germany - Just For Fun Open Air

7 - Herne, Germany - Spektakulum

October

3 - Athens, Greece - Kyttaro Club

5 - Thessaloniki, Greece - 8-Ball

November

9 - Sarnen, Switzerland - UrRock Festival

15 - Lebach, Germany - Rock Meets Benefiz

19 - Malmö, Sweden - Retro Bar

20 - Göteborg, Sweden - Valand

21 - Gävle, Sweden - TBD

22 - Linköping, Sweden - Hell Yeah Rock Club

23 - Jevnaker, Norway - Glassheim Rock & K

24 - Stockholm, Sweden - TBD

30 - Umea, Sweden - Droskan

Rage are:

Jean Bormann - guitars

Peavy Wagner - bass, vocals

Vassilios "Lucky" Maniatopoulos - drums