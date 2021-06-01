RAGE Confirm LAST DAYS OF EDEN And MANIMAL As Support For Live Resurrection European Tour 2021

German metal veterans Rage have checked in with the following update:

"Hey Rageheads, we are very happy to announce the first two bands that will join us during our Live Resurrection Tour 2021 / 2022.

Last Days of Eden: a band you definitely need to experience - female fronted symphonic metal from Spain with extraordinary compositions and exotic instruments incorporated - will be with us presenting their brand new album. Check them out here.

Manimal: Metal brothers from Sweden - fantastic musicians, fantastic show you can expect - just released their first single and will have released a superb new album by the time. Check them out here.

Check out the dates, get your tickets, stay healthy and well and watch out for more…"

Rage - "True"

Last Days Of Eden - "Queen of The North"

Manimal - "Forged In Metal"