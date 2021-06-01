RAGE Confirm LAST DAYS OF EDEN And MANIMAL As Support For Live Resurrection European Tour 2021
June 1, 2021, 48 minutes ago
German metal veterans Rage have checked in with the following update:
"Hey Rageheads, we are very happy to announce the first two bands that will join us during our Live Resurrection Tour 2021 / 2022.
Last Days of Eden: a band you definitely need to experience - female fronted symphonic metal from Spain with extraordinary compositions and exotic instruments incorporated - will be with us presenting their brand new album. Check them out here.
Manimal: Metal brothers from Sweden - fantastic musicians, fantastic show you can expect - just released their first single and will have released a superb new album by the time. Check them out here.
Check out the dates, get your tickets, stay healthy and well and watch out for more…"
Rage - "True"
Last Days Of Eden - "Queen of The North"
Manimal - "Forged In Metal"