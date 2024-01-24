RAGE Debut Music Video For New Single "Under A Black Crown"
January 24, 2024, 13 minutes ago
German metal band, Rage, have released the first single and video from their new studio album, Afterlifelines, out March 29. Watch the clip for "Under A Black Crown" below:
The new double album will consist of a total of 21 songs, including an intro, interlude and outro. Remarkably, the two records feature different musical approaches.
Singer and bassist Peavy Wagner explains: “The first album is called Afterlife and comprises songs that we recorded as a trio, while the material on the second album, Lifelines, also includes classical orchestral arrangements.”
Wagner and his two band mates, Jean Bormann (guitar) and Vassilios “Lucky” Maniatopoulos (drums), have cut more than 94 minutes of new Rage music, including what Wagner calls a “20-minute grand finale”. To sweeten the wait for the album release, Steamhammer / SPV will launch three lead singles from the new disc starting in January 2024.
In addition to the release of the double album, Rage invites fans to join them on their extensive 2024 world tour, with shows and festival appearances in Canada, Japan and European countries such as Germany, Austria, Greece, Poland, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Spain and Scandinavia. Added to the bargain, Peavy Wagner has already announced a major Rage biography launch for autumn 2024 to mark the group’s 40th anniversary, including lots of rare photos, behind-the-scenes material and plenty of exciting anecdotes.
Looks like 2024 is set to be a real Rage year!
Afterlifelines will be released on March 29, 2024 through SPV/Steamhammer in the following configurations:
- 2CD DigiPak
- Limited Box Set
- 2LP Gatefold, 140 g, black vinyl, printed inner sleeves
- Download / Streaming
Pre-order here.
- Exclusive CD/LP Bundles with a shirt only at the Steamhammer shop
Pre-order here.
- 2LP Gatefold exclusive colored edition only at the Napalm shop
Pre-order here.
Afterlifelines tracklisting:
CD1
"In The Beginning"
"End Of Illusions"
"Under A Black Crown"
"Afterlife"
"Dead Man's Eyes"
"Mortal"
"Toxic Waves"
"Waterwar"
"Justice Will be Mine"
"Shadow World"
"Life Among The Ruins"
CD2
"Cold Desire"
"Root Of Our Evil"
"Curse The Night"
"One World"
"It's All Too Much"
"Dying To Live"
"The Flood"
"Lifelines"
"Interlude"
"In The End"
Rage tour dates:
March
4 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace
5 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
6 - Québec, QC - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles
7 - Montreal, QC - TBA
April
13 - Larnaca, Cypres - Savino
30 - Hademarschen, Germany - Hademarscher Hof
May
3 - Dresden, Germany - Puschkin
4 - Krakow, Poland - Qwadrat
5 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
9 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana
10 - Braunschweig, Germany - Rock In Rautheim
11 - Trier, Germany - MJC
12 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
15 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
16 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum
17 - Burgelengenfeld, Germany - VAZ
18 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville
19 - Bensheim, Germany - Musiktheater Rex
July
4 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rockharz Festival
6 - Dietingen, Germany - Wolfweez Festival
12 - Coesfeld, Germany - Rock am Turm
14 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Festival
28-August 3 - Velenje, Slovenia - Metaldays
31-August 3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
August
9 - Büdesheim, Germany - Krawall'O'Rock
30 - Schramberg/Tennenbronn, Germany - Metalacker
31 - Rheinfelden, Germany - NordRock Schwaben Festival
September
6 - Eystrup, Germany - Just For Fun Open Air
7 - Herne, Germany - Spektakulum
October
3 - Athens, Greece - Kyttaro Club
5 - Thessaloniki, Greece - 8-Ball
November
9 - Sarnen, Switzerland - UrRock Festival
15 - Lebach, Germany - Rock Meets Benefiz
19 - Malmö, Sweden - Retro Bar
20 - Göteborg, Sweden - Valand
21 - Gävle, Sweden - TBD
22 - Linköping, Sweden - Hell Yeah Rock Club
23 - Jevnaker, Norway - Glassheim Rock & K
24 - Stockholm, Sweden - TBD
30 - Umea, Sweden - Droskan
Rage are:
Jean Bormann - guitars
Peavy Wagner - bass, vocals
Vassilios "Lucky" Maniatopoulos - drums