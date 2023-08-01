RAGE OF LIGHT Release New Single / Video "Touch And Destroy"

Swiss electro-metal powerhouse, Rage Of Light, has dropped their highly anticipated new single, "Touch And Destroy." The explosive track pushes the boundaries of genre, seamlessly fusing the raw intensity of metal with the pulsating energy of electronic music, creating a sensory spectacle that is both groundbreaking and adrenaline-fuelling.

Martyna Halas, the band's lead vocalist, comments:

"Not all that glitters is gold… or is it? We always love a video challenge, and this time, our own Simon Burri took the lead behind the lens. The result couldn’t be complete without the incredible talent of Andy Straubhaar, who is probably still finding golden glitter everywhere! Lyrically and sonically, 'Touch And Destroy' is dark and twisted, setting a relentless pace from the very beginning. We hope listeners will enjoy the wild ride!”

Formed in 2015, Rage Of Light has carved out a unique place in the music scene with their compelling fusion of trance and metal elements. With the release of "Touch And Destroy", the trio further solidifies their standing, introducing progressive elements and new soundscapes that resonate with their signature style.

"Touch And Destroy" is available via digital platforms found here.

Line-up:

Martyna Halas: Vocals

Jonathan Pellet: Synthesizers, Bass, and Additional Vocals

Simon Burri: Guitars