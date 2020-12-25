RAGE OF LIGHT To Release New Music In 2021; Video Update Available

December 25, 2020, 2 hours ago

Switzerland's Rage Of Light have checked in with a video update on their plans for new music in 2021. Check it out below.

Rage Of Light released their debut album, Imploder, in 2019 via Napalm Records. Order here, and watch a video for the song "Battlefront", below.

Tracklisting:

"Light"
"Enraged"
"Fallen"
"I Can, I Will"
"Away With You"
"In The Shadow"
"Battlefront"
"Imploder"
"Mechanicals"
"Nothingness"

"Battlefront" video:

"Away With You" lyric video:

“Fallen” video:

Rage Of Light are:

Melissa Bonny - Main vocals
Jonathan Pellet - Vocals, keyboards, synth & drums programming
Noé Schüpbach - Guitars, bass



