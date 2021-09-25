RAGE - Wacken Open Air 2019 Live Footage Of "Sign Of Heaven" And "Turn The Page" Streaming

Wacken TV has shared footage of Germany metal veterans Rage in action at Wacken Open Air 2019, playing "Sign Of Heaven" and "Turn The Page" from their epic song, "Changes". Check it out below.

Rage released their new album, Resurrection Day on September 17. The album features a revamped lineup, with two guitar players.

After last year’s departure of guitarist Marcos Rodriguez, Stefan Weber (ex-Axxis) was enlisted, followed just a few weeks later by Jean Bormann (Angel Inc, Rage & Ruins). The fourth band member is drummer Vassilios “Lucky” Maniatopoulos, who has been with Rage since 2015. This lineup was introduced to the public for the first time on the song “The Price Of War 2.0”, a re-recording of the same-named song from their album Black in Mind from 1995.

On Resurrection Day, the band’s first full-length effort with the new members, Rage continues their victorious path, and rewards the long-time followers with a very inspired collection of songs. From the thrashy vibes of “Virginity” and “Extinction Overkill”, to the melodic overtones of the title track and “Mind Control”, there’s something here for fans of every era of the band. Much like its predecessor Wings Of Rage, there are definitively nods to their past, but they relentlessly forge ahead with a renewed sense of energy and excitement.

Sonic Perspectives interviewer Rodrigo Altaf sat down with Rage mastermind, Peavy Wagner, to discuss how the new lineup was put together, the writing process of the new album, touring plans and much more.

Resurrection Day can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

“Memento Vitae (Overture)”

“Resurrection Day”

“Virginity”

“A New Land”

“Arrogance And Ignorance”

“Man In Chains”

“The Age Of Reason”

“Monetary Gods”

“Mind Control”

“Traveling Through Time”

“Black Room”

“Extinction Overkill”

"Monetary Gods" video:

"Virginity" video:

Provided that the situation allows it, Peavy and his men are set to embark on a major European tour in November 2021. With Resurrection Day on their setlist, the shows are guaranteed to turn into highly explosive events!