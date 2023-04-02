RAIDER Announce Spring Tour

Ontario-based melodic death / thrash outfit Raider are going to tear open 2023 with their new album, Trial By Chaos, due out on April 7th. Pre-orders are now available here.

In live news, the band has announced they will be hitting the road this Spring in support of the album. The Trial By Chaos Tour will span 25 dates, kicking off on April 14th in Toronto, Ontario, winding all throughout the US and Canada, and wrapping on May 14th in St. Catherine's, Ontario. Confirmed venues are listed below.

April

14 - Toronto, ON - Bovine Sex Club

15 - Windsor, ON - Chelsea Underground

16 - London, ON - Rum Runner's

17 - Jeffersonville, IN - Losers 812

19 - San Antonio, TX - HiTones

20 - Houston, TX - Acadia

21 - Euless/Dallas, TX - Big Rob's

22 - Albuquerque, NM - Ren's Den

23 - Tempe, AZ - The Beast

24 - Tucson, AZ - The Edge

26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Redwood

27 - Fresno, CA - The Great Room

29 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside

30 - Portland, OR - High Watermark

May

1 - Vancouver, BC - Bully's

2 - Seattle, WA - Funhouse

3 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon

5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Vultures

7 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's

9 - Menomonie, WI - Zymurgy Brewing

10 - Two Rivers, WI - Whisky D's

11 - Hamilton, ON - Doors Pub

13 - Kitchener, ON - Maxwell's

14 - St. Catherine's, ON - The Warehouse

If there is any genre more unlikely to evolve, it is melodic death metal. But that is exactly what Ontario, Canada based melodic death thrash outfit Raider have done! The ferocity of thrash, combined with the savagery of death metal, and no shortage of infectious melodic riffs, make Raider a force to be reckoned with. Their new album, Trial By Chaos, will unleash their perfect storm of madness on April 7, 2023.

While Raider is known for their sheer unbridled savagery, the overarching theme of their music is deceptively positive. “Life is hard the whole way through and each and every one of us has our own personal hell to contend with in order to find meaning,” elaborates the band. “We want to be a voice that is in your corner of the ring for the battles we face together, and the battles you face alone. That being said, there is no rule that facing life’s challenges should make us perpetually miserable, and that is what our live show is all about. We want people to feel welcome no matter who they are or where they come from, and to have fun with us. If we can bring people joy and empower them even just a little bit to take on the next big thing, we have done our work.”

Tracklisting:

"Trial By Chaos"

"Rite Of Conquest"

"New Dominion"

"Fearless"

"Labyrinth"

"Ark Of Empyrea"

"Juggernaut Cerebrivore"

"Devour The Darkness"

Raider is:

Angelo Bonaccorso - vocals

Gabriel Rosa - guitars

Bennett Smith - guitars

Aaron Tanner - bass

For further details, visit Raider on Facebook.

(Photo courtesy of Brandon Allen)