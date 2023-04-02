RAIDER Announce Spring Tour
April 2, 2023, an hour ago
Ontario-based melodic death / thrash outfit Raider are going to tear open 2023 with their new album, Trial By Chaos, due out on April 7th. Pre-orders are now available here.
In live news, the band has announced they will be hitting the road this Spring in support of the album. The Trial By Chaos Tour will span 25 dates, kicking off on April 14th in Toronto, Ontario, winding all throughout the US and Canada, and wrapping on May 14th in St. Catherine's, Ontario. Confirmed venues are listed below.
April
14 - Toronto, ON - Bovine Sex Club
15 - Windsor, ON - Chelsea Underground
16 - London, ON - Rum Runner's
17 - Jeffersonville, IN - Losers 812
19 - San Antonio, TX - HiTones
20 - Houston, TX - Acadia
21 - Euless/Dallas, TX - Big Rob's
22 - Albuquerque, NM - Ren's Den
23 - Tempe, AZ - The Beast
24 - Tucson, AZ - The Edge
26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Redwood
27 - Fresno, CA - The Great Room
29 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside
30 - Portland, OR - High Watermark
May
1 - Vancouver, BC - Bully's
2 - Seattle, WA - Funhouse
3 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon
5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Vultures
7 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's
9 - Menomonie, WI - Zymurgy Brewing
10 - Two Rivers, WI - Whisky D's
11 - Hamilton, ON - Doors Pub
13 - Kitchener, ON - Maxwell's
14 - St. Catherine's, ON - The Warehouse
If there is any genre more unlikely to evolve, it is melodic death metal. But that is exactly what Ontario, Canada based melodic death thrash outfit Raider have done! The ferocity of thrash, combined with the savagery of death metal, and no shortage of infectious melodic riffs, make Raider a force to be reckoned with. Their new album, Trial By Chaos, will unleash their perfect storm of madness on April 7, 2023.
While Raider is known for their sheer unbridled savagery, the overarching theme of their music is deceptively positive. “Life is hard the whole way through and each and every one of us has our own personal hell to contend with in order to find meaning,” elaborates the band. “We want to be a voice that is in your corner of the ring for the battles we face together, and the battles you face alone. That being said, there is no rule that facing life’s challenges should make us perpetually miserable, and that is what our live show is all about. We want people to feel welcome no matter who they are or where they come from, and to have fun with us. If we can bring people joy and empower them even just a little bit to take on the next big thing, we have done our work.”
Tracklisting:
"Trial By Chaos"
"Rite Of Conquest"
"New Dominion"
"Fearless"
"Labyrinth"
"Ark Of Empyrea"
"Juggernaut Cerebrivore"
"Devour The Darkness"
Raider is:
Angelo Bonaccorso - vocals
Gabriel Rosa - guitars
Bennett Smith - guitars
Aaron Tanner - bass
For further details, visit Raider on Facebook.
(Photo courtesy of Brandon Allen)