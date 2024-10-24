RAIDING THE ROCK VAULT Extends Vegas Residency Through December 31, 2025

Raiding the Rock Vault extends its award-winning Las Vegas residency at the Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas Strip through December 31, 2025!

Raiding the Rock Vault brings the history of rock ‘n’ roll to life, featuring classic anthems by the biggest acts in music including: The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Doors, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Free, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Boston, Kansas, Aerosmith, Van Halen, AC/DC, Pat Benatar, Foreigner, Heart, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and many more.

Voted the Best of Las Vegas over 10 years in a row, Raiding The Rock Vault tells the story of classic rock from the 1960s to the 1980s, and is performed by members of some of the greatest rock bands in history.

Get your tickets now at this location.

Check out interviews with Raiding The Rock Vault drummer Blas Elias (Slaughter, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) and vocalist Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Toque) below.

For further details, visit Raiding The Rock Vault on Facebook.