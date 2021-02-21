RAMMSTEIN - Bootleg Audio Of Pre-Debut Album 1994 Show In Pößneck, Germany Streaming

September 25th, 2020 marked 25 years since Rammstein emerged from Berlin with its debut album, Herzeleid. To celebrate the anniversary, the RammWiki page on YouTube continues to roll out rare audio and video material from the band's career. The clip below is an incomplete bootleg audio recording of the band's December 3rd, 1994 show at Bergschlößchen Schlettwein in Pößneck, Germany. It cuts off at the beginning of the keyboard intro of "Schwarzes Glas".



This show is said to be the first time "Herzeleid" and "Laichzeit" were performed live. Both tracks appear on Rammstein's debut album, which was released nine months after this show.

The setlist is as follows:

"Rammstein"

"Tier '94"

"Jeder Lacht"

"Der Meister"

"Heirate Mich"

"Weißes Fleisch"

"Alter Mann"

"Herzeleid"

"Laichzeit"

"Das Alte Leid"

"Du Riechst So Gut"

"Feuerräder"

"Seemann"

"Schwarzes Glas"

To celebrate Rammstein's first indelible impact on global hard rock history, the band and Vertigo/UMe released limited, remastered editions of the band’s groundbreaking debut on December 4, 2020. They released an official trailer for Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition - Remastered) featuring the CD and vinyl LP versions of the album.

Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition - Remastered) features the album’s original tracklist on a single CD, housed in a lavish, cross-shaped digipak with deluxe slipcase, and, for the first time ever, the remastered album with HD sound is available digitally.

In addition, there is a 2LP version with a slipcase containing two 180 gram heavyweight black vinyl discs with blue splatter effect. The creator of the original artwork, Dirk Rudolph, is also responsible for the Anniversary Edition packaging. The booklets also contain the original band portraits shot by Praler. Both the CD and vinyl editions are strictly limited.

Tracklisting:

"Wollt Ihr Das Bett in Flammen Sehen"

"Der Meister"

"Weisses Fleisch"

"Asche zu Asche"

"Seemann"

"Du Riechst So Gut"

"Das Alte Leid"

"Heirate Mich"

"Herzeleid"

"Laichzeit"

"Rammstein"