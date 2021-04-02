RAMMSTEIN - European / UK Tour 2021 Rescheduled For Summer 2022; Dates Comfirmed

April 2, 2021, an hour ago

news rammstein heavy metal

Rammstein has, as expected, pushed their 2021 European tour - initially planned for summer 2020 - to 2022 due to the ongoing global pandemic. Dates are available below.

Check the band's official website here for updates.

May
20 - Leipzig, Germany - Red Bull Arena 
21 - Leipzig, Germany - Red Bull Arena 
25 - Klagenfurt, Germany - Wörthersee Stadion 
30 - Zürich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund 
31 - Zürich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund 

June
4 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion 
5 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion 
10 - Stuttgart, Germany - Cannstatter Wasen 
11 - Stuttgart, Germany - Cannstatter Wasen
14 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion
15 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion 
18 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena 
19 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena 
22 - Aarhus, Denmark - Ceres Park 
26 - Coventry, UK - Ricoh Arena 
30 - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium 

July
4 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark
8 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium 
9 - Lyon. France - Groupama Stadium 
12 - Turin, Italy - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino 
16 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy 
20 - Tallinn, Estonia - Song Festival Grounds 
24 - Oslo, Norway - Bjerke Travbane 
29 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium 
30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium 

August
3 - Ostende, Belgium - Park De Nieuwe Koers 



