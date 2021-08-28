RAMMSTEIN Guitarist RICHARD KRUSPE Releases New EMIGRATE Single / Video "Freeze My Mind"

Rammstein guitarist Richard Kruspe's side project, Emigrate, has released a new single, "Freeze My Mind". The official video for the track can be viewed below.

The song will appear on Emigrate's fourth album, currently in the works, which is due for release before the end of the year.

Kruspe launched Emigrate in 2005 as his solo project. He has released three albums under the Emigrate name: Emigrate (2007), Silent So Long (2014), and A Million Degrees (2018).