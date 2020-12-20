RAMMSTEIN - "Rammlied" Thrash-terpiece Remix Created By MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN Streaming

September 25th marked 25 years since Rammstein emerged from Berlin with its debut album, Herzeleid. To celebrate the anniversary, the RammWiki page on YouTube continues to roll out rare audio and video material from the band's career.

The latest installment is a remix of the song "Rammlied" done by Robb Flynn from Machine Head. It was only available as a pre-order bonus for the Liebe Ist Für Alle Da album on iTunes when tít was released in 2009. Flynn talked about the remix in a 2009 interview with The Gauntlet.

Flynn: "They contacted our record company, Roadrunner Records and asked if I'd be interested in doing a 'brutal' remix of one of their songs. It sounded cool, and different, and the fact that they weren't asking me for some kinda gay dance remix was cool, and that it could be as brutal as possible was appealing to me. They said I could have total freedom to fuck it up, and they just kept saying they wanted it BRUTAL! From what I understand they liked it a lot, cause I guess several people did remixes and mine is the only one they approved."

"Originally I was going to have just a programmed drum machine for the whole remix, but the thrash parts sounded a little flat, so me and my engineer Juan Urteaga hired Jon Allen from Sadus / Testament to come in and play the new thrash beats and blast beats I had written on a real drum kit, it definitely made the track come alive."

Check out the remix and the original version below.

To celebrate Rammstein's first indelible impact on global hard rock history, the band and Vertigo/UMe will release limited, remastered editions of the band’s groundbreaking debut on December 4. They have released an official trailer for Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition - Remastered) featuring the CD and vinyl LP versions of the album.

Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition - Remastered) will feature the album’s original tracklist on a single CD, housed in a lavish, cross-shaped digipak with deluxe slipcase, and, for the first time ever, the remastered album with HD sound will be available digitally.

In addition, there will be a 2LP version with a slipcase containing two 180 gram heavyweight black vinyl discs with blue splatter effect. The creator of the original artwork, Dirk Rudolph, is also responsible for the Anniversary Edition packaging. The booklets also contain the original band portraits shot by Praler. Both the CD and vinyl editions are strictly limited.

The limited editions can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Wollt Ihr Das Bett in Flammen Sehen"

"Der Meister"

"Weisses Fleisch"

"Asche zu Asche"

"Seemann"

"Du Riechst So Gut"

"Das Alte Leid"

"Heirate Mich"

"Herzeleid"

"Laichzeit"

"Rammstein"