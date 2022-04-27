RAMMSTEIN Release Official Trailer For Upcoming "Angst" Music Video

German industrial metal band, Rammstein, will release a music video for their new single, "Angst", on Friday, April 29. Check out a trailer below:

"Angst" will be included on Rammstein's new album, Zeit, also out on April 29. The photo for the new album cover was shot by Canadian musician/photographer, Bryan Adams, on the steps of the Trudelturm in Berlin Adlershof, an imposing monument to aerial research in the city’s Aerodynamic Park.

Zeit, the band's eighth studio album, is now available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Armee der Tristen"

"Zeit"

"Schwarz"

"Giftig"

"Zick Zack"

"OK"

"Meine Tränen"

"Angst"

"Dicke Titten"

"Lügen"

"Adieu"

"Zick Zack" video:

"Zeit" video:

Rammstein pushed their 2021 European tour - initially planned for summer 2020 - to 2022 due to the ongoing global pandemic. Dates are listed below.

May

15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany

16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany

20 - Leipzig, Germany - Red Bull Arena

21 - Leipzig, Germany - Red Bull Arena

25 - Klagenfurt, Germany - Wörthersee Stadion

26 - Klagenfurt, Austria - Wörthersee Stadion

30 - Zürich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund

31 - Zürich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund

June

4 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

5 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

10 - Stuttgart, Germany - Cannstatter Wasen

11 - Stuttgart, Germany - Cannstatter Wasen

14 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion

15 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion

18 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena

19 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena

22 - Aarhus, Denmark - Ceres Park

26 - Coventry, UK - Ricoh Arena

30 - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium

July

4 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark

5 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark

8 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium

9 - Lyon. France - Groupama Stadium

12 - Turin, Italy - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

16 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

20 - Tallinn, Estonia - Song Festival Grounds

24 - Oslo, Norway - Bjerke Travbane

29 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium

30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium

August

3 - Ostende, Belgium - Park De Nieuwe Koers

4 - Ostende, Belgium - Park De Nieuwe Koers