RAMONES - New JOHNNY RAMONE ReAction Figure Available Via Super7

Considered the first true punk rock band, the Ramones’ loud, fast style was heavily influenced by Johnny Ramone’s unique, aggressive guitar playing technique. This 3.75” scale, articulated Ramones ReAction Figure of Johnny Ramone features the band’s iconic guitarist in black leather coat and torn jeans, with a guitar accessory.

Don’t let your collection go down the road to ruin; add the Ramones ReAction Figure of Johnny Ramone to your lineup of music icons! Order yours now at this location.