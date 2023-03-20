RANDY BACHMAN Wrote This BTO Classic After Trucker Screamed Angry Phrase At Him During Road Rage Incident; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up, another great story from an interview I did with one of rock's greatest storytellers. Mr. Randy Bachman from the Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive (BTO). This 70s rock hit came when BTO was on tour with the Doobie Brothers. The band was on the road going to a gig when during a traffic jam a truck driver boxed their tour bus in... so a little while later this rock legend confronted the trucker at a rest stop. A brawl was about to go down... from this incident... the trucker said something that would inspire a rock classic. 'Let it Ride' became a 70s guitar classic. Get the story from this rocker next on Professor of Rock."