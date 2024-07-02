RANDY RHOADS – Knucklebonz “The Early Years” Red And Blue Statues Now Available

KnuckleBonz is honored to continue their tradition of paying tribute to Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Randy Rhoads. This statue captures Randy from the early years and sold in a super limited edition; there are two versions available: Red (pictured above) and Blue. Only 1000 are made of each. Certificate of Authenticity. Officially Licensed.

Randy Rhoads IV (BLUE) "The Early Years" KnuckleBonz Rock Iconz Statue:

Preorder at knucklebonz.com.

Hand-cast, limited edition, 1/9 scale, 8.25" tall.

All KnuckleBonz collectibles are hand-crafted by artists where each figure is hand-cast, painted and numbered.

The Randy Rhoads IV "The Early Years" (Red) and (Blue) versions Rock Iconz Statue are $169 USD each and is currently in production.