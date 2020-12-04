RANDY RHOADS - Monsters Of Rock Radio To Celebrate Late Guitar Hero's Birthday With Host RUDY SARZO, KELLE RHOADS And KATHY RHOADS

Monsters Of Rock, the gold standard of hard rock for over 40 years, is celebrating legendary guitarist Randy Rhoads this weekend in what would have been his 64th birthday. The first show airs today (Friday, December 4) at 2 PM, PST.

“Randy Rhoads was my mentor and bandmate in both Quiet Riot and Ozzy Osbourne. Being able to play a couple hours of his music while talking with his siblings on his birthday is mind-blowing,” said host Rudy Sarzo.

Sarzo’s extended, in-depth conversation with Kathy & Kelle Rhoads (Randy’s brother & sister) is one for the ages. It gives you a real understanding of the greatness that was taken from us back in 1982. The shows cover everything from the early Quiet Riot years, getting the Ozzy gig, the Blizzard of Ozz tour, teaching guitar at Musonia, Randy’s early beginnings, war stories from the road and finally the tragic death of one of heavy metal’s most beloved guitarists.

“We are SO excited to bring this very special episode to the fans. Randy’s musical compositions and guitar mastery are a constant source of inspiration to generations of musicians," said Sarzo. “It’s a blessing to celebrate and share my unforgettable memories of Randy along with his siblings Kathy and Kelle Rhoads with you.”

The shows will air on the Dash Radio Network at the following times:

- Friday, December 4 - 2 PM - 6 PM, PST

- Saturday, December 5 - 10 AM - 2 PM, PST

- Sunday, December 6 - 4 PM - Midnight, PST

- Tuesday, December 8 - 8 PM - Midnight, PST

(Photo - The Record Plant 1977, by Ron Sobol)