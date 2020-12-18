RANDY RHOADS – New Rock Iconz Statue Now Available

Knucklebonz is bringing fans a third edition of iconic guitarist Randy Rhoads in their Rock Iconz collectible series. Their inaugural project when they started KnuckleBonz back in 2003 was their first edition of Randy and collectors who were able to reserve that one are very glad they did today.

Randy Rhoads III Rock Iconz is currently in production; ships spring 2021. Only 3000 are made.

Each piece is hand-crafted. All Rock Iconz statues are officially licensed, limited edition collectibles. This is a fine-arts process where each statue is hand-cast, painted and numbered. These statues are created in 1/9 scale. Each statue comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base of the statue. Order here.