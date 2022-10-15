RAT ROD Release Video For "All Or Nothin"

Philadelphia hard rock outfit Rat Rod have released their video for current single, "All Or Nothin".

Taken from the quintet's upcoming album, Four On The Floor, the video features the band live on stage at The Union Firehouse in Mt Holly, NJ as well as casino scenes that really sum up life so to speak. "Life can be a gamble and there are times when you need to go 'all in' so we figure this is a good visual of how we feel," relates guitarist, Mark McCarty. The video was produced by Dambert Entertainment and directed by Bert Lapore.

Four On The Floor, which hits stores November 18th through Shock Records / Vanity Music Group is Rat Rod's fourth release, recorded at Studio E in Westminster, MD and produced by Rat Rod themselves. It solidifies the band as one of North America's top tier "pub rock" bands, following the lead set by Australian legends AC/DC and Rose Tattoo as well as American heroes Dirty Looks, Junkyard and others. "We really get a charge out of the four on the floor beat that those bands and ourselves create. It's what makes us happy, "states McCarty.

Catch Rat Rod live at the following shows:

November

26 – Forrest Lodge VFW Hall - Sellersville, PA

December

2 – Kyhber Pass Pub - Philadelphia, PA