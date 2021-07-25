RATT Frontman STEPHEN PEARCY Shares Video Footage From Waukesha County Fair Show

Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy has shared video footage from the band's July 23rd show at the Waukesha County Fair in Pewaukee, WI. Check it out below.

The band's setlist was as follows:

"Wanted Man"

"Dangerous but Worth the Risk"

"You Think You're Tough"

"Walking the Dog" (Rufus Thomas cover)

"Way Cool Jr."

"I'm Insane"

"In Your Direction"

"Lack of Communication"

"Lay It Down"

"You're in Love"

"Lovin' You's a Dirty Job"

"Slip of the Lip"

"Nobody Rides for Free"

"Body Talk"

"Back for More"

"Round and Round"

Nothing To Lose - A Stephen Pearcy Rockumentary, the first real rockumentary on the founder, songwriter, lead singer of the multi platinum rock group Ratt, is available now, only on ASY TV.

Available on ROKU, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV and at ASYTV.com. Watch a video trailer below:

