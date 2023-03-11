RATT - Multi-Cam Video Of Entire Back For More 2017 Show In Portland, Maine Featuring STEPHEN PEARCY, WARREN DEMARTINI And JUAN CROUCIER Streaming

YouTube user Rattmaster86 has shared newly edited footage of Ratt performing live on June 15th, 2017 on the Back For More tour at Aura in Portland, Maine. Original members Stephen Pearcy (vocals), Warren DeMartini (guitars) and Juan Croucier (bass) were part of the line-up. Guitarist Carlos Cavazo and drummer Jimmy Degrasso filled out the band.

Rattmaster86: "This is a fan project I made for all you hardcore Ratt 'n' Rollers. It's from the 2017 tour, which was the last time Warren DeMartini was in the band. I started this project because I wanted to make use of a cool audio bootleg I had of this show. I thought it sounded pretty nice, so I checked to see if there was any footage of this gig on YouTube. Lucky for me there was, and enough to make it worth putting this project together. But unfortunately, two songs didn't have any existing video that I could find, so there's a few audio only parts. Either way, I think the project turned out pretty good, so hopefully you enjoy this show as much as I did making it."

Setlist

Intro

"Wanted Man"

"I'm Insane"

"Dangerous But Worth The Risk"

"Walkin' The Dog" (audio only)

"Way Cool Jr."

"You Think You're Tough"

"In Your Direction"

"Lovin' You's A Dirty Job" (audio only)

"Slip Of The Lip"

"Nobody Rides For Free"

"Lack Of Communication"

"Lay It Down"

"You're in Love"

"Body Talk"

"Back For More"

"Round And Round"

Credits:

Video by Fat Seal, Tom Schurman, Sam Ross

Audio by Massu2

Edited by Rattmaster86