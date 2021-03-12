RATT Singer STEPHEN PEARCY Announces "Alive! On The Sunset Strip" Livestream Event; Video Trailer

Join Ratt singer and founder Stephen Pearcy and his “Ratt Bastards” for an exclusive livestream concert on Friday, April 2 at 7 PM, PDT from the world famous Whisky A Go Go, on the Sunset Strip.

Pearcy will be joined by members of Ace Frehley, Lita Ford, Danzig, Hellyeah, Arcade and a very special guest. Tickets, merchandise and VIP packages available here.

The concert will be available on demand through April 5. Check out a trailer below: